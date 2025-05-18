Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Logs two-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 4:35pm

Pickford recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Southampton.

Pickford took advantage of a favorable home game against one of the Premier League's worst-ever teams, getting his first clean sheet since April and 13th overall for the 2024-25 season. The goalkeeper will look to finish his campaign in style next Sunday at Newcastle United and potentially ruin the Magpies' Champions League chances.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now