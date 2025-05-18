Jordan Pickford News: Logs two-save clean sheet
Pickford recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Southampton.
Pickford took advantage of a favorable home game against one of the Premier League's worst-ever teams, getting his first clean sheet since April and 13th overall for the 2024-25 season. The goalkeeper will look to finish his campaign in style next Sunday at Newcastle United and potentially ruin the Magpies' Champions League chances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now