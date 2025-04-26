Jordan Pickford News: Six saves, one goal conceded

Pickford had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Chelsea.

Saturday marked Pickford's high save tally since Everton's team began its 2025 at Bournemouth. Having conceded one or two goals 11 times across his last 12 appearances, he will look for only his second clean sheet in 13 games with a relatively easier matchup against Ipswich Town on May 3.