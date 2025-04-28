Jordan Teze News: Featured off bench
Teze played a few minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre for the first time since late January, confirming he is fully back fit.
Teze featured for the first time with the senior squad during Saturday's draw since late January, confirming he is fully back fit. He is often facing competition to be included in the match squad, bringing some uncertainty on his status for the final stretch of the season.
