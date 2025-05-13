Fantasy Soccer
Jordi Alba headshot

Jordi Alba News: Assists against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:33am

Alba assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United.

Alba recorded his second assist of the season to help provide the lone goal by Inter Miami on Saturday. He continues to produce consistent numbers with an average of about 4.5 crosses per game in 10 MLS appearances, nine of them coming from starts.

Jordi Alba
Inter Miami CF
