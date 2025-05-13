Jordi Alba News: Assists against Minnesota
Alba assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United.
Alba recorded his second assist of the season to help provide the lone goal by Inter Miami on Saturday. He continues to produce consistent numbers with an average of about 4.5 crosses per game in 10 MLS appearances, nine of them coming from starts.
