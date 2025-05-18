Jordi Alba News: Creates five chances
Alba had seven crosses and two corner kicks in Inter Miami's 3-0 loss on Sunday against Orlando SC.
Alba created five chances but somehow didn't register an assist, showcasing how poor Inter Miami was in front of goal. He will need to replicate that effort and hope for better finishing if Inter Miami wish to break through a stiff Philadelphia defense which has only conceded 14 goals in league play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now