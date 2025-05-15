Jordi Alba News: Finds two assists

Alba assisted twice to go with three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Alba would supply two assists Wednesday, first finding Maximilliano Falcon in the first minute before supplying Tadeo Allende's goal in the 44th minute. These mark his third and fourth goal contributions of the season, all of which were assists. He also added two clearances and two tackles won in the defense to go along with four chances created and three crosses in the attack.