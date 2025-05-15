Jordi Alba News: Signs contract extension
Alba has signed a new contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2027 MLS season.
Alba has been a key player for Inter Miami since he joined the club, as he's delivered value on both ends of the field while also showing elite understanding with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The new deal suggests Alba will remain a building block for Inter Miami for years to come.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now