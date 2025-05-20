Jorge De Frutos News: Scores game-winning goal

De Frutos scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

De Frutos found the back of the net late in the first half following a set-up from Florian Lejeune, and the winger coolly slotted the ball past Vicente Guaita with a composed finish. This was De Frutos' sixth goal of the season, but he's ending the campaign on a solid run after finding the back of the net in his last two appearances.