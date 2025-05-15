Jorge De Frutos News: Scores in draw with Betis

De Frutos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Betis.

De Frutos caught a ball that bounced off the crossbar in the 37th minute to score the first goal of this match. Other than that, he won three of his five duels and was fouled twice before being replaced by Unai Lopez during the second half. The attacker ended a 14-game scoreless streak and raised his 2024/25 total to five goals in 34 appearances. He was deployed at center-forward with his usual right-wing slot taken by Andrei Ratiu, but it remains to be seen if that will be a permanent change.