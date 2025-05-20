Jorge Eduardo Sanchez News: Cushioned assist in defeat

Sanchez assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to America.

Sanchez first-time pull back Sunday setup the opening goal of the match, but the action was in vain as Cruz Azul fell to America in a 2-1 defeat. The goal contribution was the first for the defender in the Clausura campaign across his 17 appearances (16 starts). Sanchez started the final 11 matches of the campaign, playing the full 90 minutes in nine of those appearances.