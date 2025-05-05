Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Sent off in defeat

Ruvalcaba received a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Monterrey.

Ruvalcaba played just 13 minutes as a replacement for Pablo Monroy in his team's final game of the season, during which he was shown two yellow cards. The attacker will consequently be suspended for the Apertura opener in July, so his next chance to feature will come in the second week of that tournament. His absence will reduce the team's wing depth, although it might not make a huge difference considering his low productivity in recent outings.