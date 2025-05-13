Jorge Saenz News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Saenz had two shots on goal, made 12 clearances, one interception and two blocks and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 win over Espanyol.

Saenz had an outstanding performance at the heart of the defense, putting up double digits in clearances for the fifth time over his last eight starts. The center-back started in each of the last five games after being in an out of the lineup throughout the campaign, and this automatically makes him a must-have fantasy asset for the final stretch of the season.