Jorgen Strand Larsen headshot

Jorgen Strand Larsen Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 6:51am

Strand Larsen (groin) returned to training and could be back for Saturday's clash with Brighton, Wolves announced.

Strand Larsen could make his return for Saturday's match after training throughout the week. The forward has been a solid option in the attack with 13 goals and two assists during his first season in the Premier League. If fit, he would likely come back into the starting XI for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolverhampton
