Jorgen Strand Larsen Injury: Dealing with minor groin injury

Strand Larsen (groin) was out of Friday's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City due to a minor injury, coach Vitor Pereira said in a press conference. "It was a small injury, not serious, but he tried yesterday. He didn't feel well, and we decided not to risk him. He didn't feel well, and we had a conversation with the medical department, and we decided to not take the risk."

Strand Larsen missed the last contest due to a minor groin injury and was a late call for the game. That said, this suggests he is in a good position to return in Saturday's clash against Brighton after fully recovering from the issue. If deemed fit enough for the game he will likely return directly to the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter at striker for Wolves this season with 13 goals in 32 Premier League appearances.