Jorgen Strand Larsen

Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Fails to extend scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Strand Larsen recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Strand Larsen had an uncharacteristically quiet day against Manchester United on Sunday. In 74 minutes played, he produced zero shots on target, created zero chances, and lost 13 of his 16 duels. Strand Larsen had scored in four straight Premier League matches before Sunday, so he will look to get back on track on Saturday against Leicester City.

Jorgen Strand Larsen
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
