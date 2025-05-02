Fantasy Soccer
Jorginho Injury: Injury more complicated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Jorginho (ribs) is out for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Yeah, Calafiori is out, Jorginho is still out. Jorginho's got a bit more complicated than expected. Thankfully, he's fine, he's feeling good, he's recovering well, but yeah, it was a bit more than what we wanted. I think I'll leave it to the doctor if he wants to clarify or judge that. I think so, yeah. Hopefully, if everything goes well in the next week or so, I think he will gradually integrate in the team, yeah."

Jorginho's ribs injury is more complicated than originally thought, which means he is in a bit of doubt to return before the end of the campaign. If everything goes as expected he should return before the end of the season, though. Jorginho tends to be a depth option when all of the other midfield options are fit.

