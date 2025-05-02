Jorginho Injury: Injury more complicated

Jorginho (ribs) is out for Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Yeah, Calafiori is out, Jorginho is still out. Jorginho's got a bit more complicated than expected. Thankfully, he's fine, he's feeling good, he's recovering well, but yeah, it was a bit more than what we wanted. I think I'll leave it to the doctor if he wants to clarify or judge that. I think so, yeah. Hopefully, if everything goes well in the next week or so, I think he will gradually integrate in the team, yeah."

Jorginho's ribs injury is more complicated than originally thought, which means he is in a bit of doubt to return before the end of the campaign. If everything goes as expected he should return before the end of the season, though. Jorginho tends to be a depth option when all of the other midfield options are fit.