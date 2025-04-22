Jorginho Injury: Out a few weeks

Jorginho (ribs) is expected to miss a few weeks of action due to his injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "I hope [he can return this season], but I'm not certain. So we have to see how he evolves in the next few days, I would say, a few weeks. So the doctor was still quite cautious about talking about any dates. So let's see. The good news is that he's improving, he's feeling much better. It was quite a scary situation and he's in a good place now."

Jorginho looks to be heading to the sidelines a bit longer than most thought, as the midfielder is set to serve a few weeks out due to his rib injury. This is unfortunate for the club as they head into the busy end-of-season schedule, having to do without a useful midfield option, just hoping he makes it back this season and sees no setbacks. Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey should continue seeing the start in the midfield while Jorginho is out.