Jorginho Injury: Picks up rib injury

Jorginho was forced off early during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford due to an apparent rib injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "It looks it, I don't exactly know, he had problems breathing. He said he could not carry on."

Jorginho is going to be a late call for Wednesday's crucial UCL contest, as he is suffered a rib injury that had him struggling to breathe. He will be set for testing and hope that the issues aren't long term. He didn't start in the first leg of their UCL bout against Real Madrid but could be called upon if Thomas Partey (undisclosed) can't make it, so he will hope to recover by then.