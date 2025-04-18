Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorginho headshot

Jorginho Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Jorginho (ribs) remains out for Sunday's trip to Ipswich Town, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Jorginho is not going to be available yet, he's still struggling with that incident. And Riccardo as well probably is not going to be available. "

Jorginho isn't going to be an option Sunday as he continues to recover from a ribs injury. The midfielder picked the injury up during a draw with Brentford, and reportedly has had trouble breathing. His next chance to return will be a Wednesday clash with Palace.

Jorginho
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now