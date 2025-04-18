Jorginho Injury: Still sidelined

Jorginho (ribs) remains out for Sunday's trip to Ipswich Town, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Jorginho is not going to be available yet, he's still struggling with that incident. And Riccardo as well probably is not going to be available. "

Jorginho isn't going to be an option Sunday as he continues to recover from a ribs injury. The midfielder picked the injury up during a draw with Brentford, and reportedly has had trouble breathing. His next chance to return will be a Wednesday clash with Palace.