Joris Chotard News: Limited impact in season finale

Chotard had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Nantes.

Chotard was a playmaking threat in midfield, but as was the case all season long, his impact was limited and didn't do much in the final meters. The veteran midfielder was a regular starter for Montpellier this season and featured in the XI in 23 of his 26 appearances, but he accounted for only one goal in 2024/25 as Montpellier got relegated.