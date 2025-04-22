Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Ends season on high note

Rodriguez had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Santos Laguna.

Rodriguez had a nice end to the 2025 Clausura on Sunday against Santos. The 32 year old keeper kept his second clean sheet in a row, made three saves, two diving saves, and one from inside his own box. The clean sheets that Rodriguez kept in Tijuana's last two matches of the season were his only of the campaign, but he will likely be happy that he was able to string together a couple of nice performances to end the year.