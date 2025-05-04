Jose Campana News: Assists in 3-2 defeat
Campana assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Valencia.
Campana came from the bench and assisted with his only chance created of the match. This was only his third assist of the season and his first since December. His only cross of the match was accurate, and in his 11 minutes, he was involved in attempting 22 passes.
