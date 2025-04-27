Jose Garcia News: Sent off in Play-In match

Garcia received a red card during Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout defeat to Pumas.

Garcia was quite active in defensive duties throughout the game before committing a last-man foul and leaving his team with 10 men in the last few minutes. The resulting ban makes him ineligible for the opening Apertura 2025 fixture, so he'll be able to play again in week two of that tournament. He finished the Clausura campaign with 47 clearances, 15 interceptions and three clean sheets across 11 games played. As for his replacement, Moises Mosquera will be back from his own suspension and should be the ideal candidate to take the Mexican's place in central defense.