Jose Gragera Injury: On squad list
Gragera (foot) is on the squad list for Sunday's match against Leganes.
Gragera has been training over the past week, so it is no surprise that the midfielder has made the squad list. That said, he will look to make the team sheet as well, probably still needing to pass some testing. He hasn't played since Oct. 5 due to the long-term injury and will likely only see a bench spot if fit.
