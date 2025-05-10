Fantasy Soccer
Jose Gragera headshot

Jose Gragera Injury: On squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Gragera (foot) is on the squad list for Sunday's match against Leganes.

Gragera has been training over the past week, so it is no surprise that the midfielder has made the squad list. That said, he will look to make the team sheet as well, probably still needing to pass some testing. He hasn't played since Oct. 5 due to the long-term injury and will likely only see a bench spot if fit.

Jose Gragera
Espanyol
