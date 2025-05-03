Jose Gragera Injury: Training, not ready for minutes

Gragera (foot) is training again but isn't ready for minutes yet, accoridng to manager Manolo Gonzalez.

Gragera will not yet be an option despite training with the group, as he is not ready to see minutes at this point in his rehabilitation. This continues his extended absence, last playing Oct. 19 due to the injury. He will hope to finish the season fit, as he did start in seven of his 10 appearances before the injury.