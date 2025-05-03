Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Gragera headshot

Jose Gragera Injury: Training, not ready for minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Gragera (foot) is training again but isn't ready for minutes yet, accoridng to manager Manolo Gonzalez.

Gragera will not yet be an option despite training with the group, as he is not ready to see minutes at this point in his rehabilitation. This continues his extended absence, last playing Oct. 19 due to the injury. He will hope to finish the season fit, as he did start in seven of his 10 appearances before the injury.

Jose Gragera
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now