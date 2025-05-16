Jose Hernandez News: Leaves Atlas

Hernandez is no longer an Atlas player ahead of the Apertura 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Hernandez had few opportunities as Camilo Vargas' backup in recent years. The Mexican leaves his first Liga MX club after amassing 139 saves, 71 goals conceded and 11 clean sheets in 46 appearances (45 starts). He'll be an option to sign with another squad in the league, although he likely won't play a major role unless it is for a team near the bottom of the table.