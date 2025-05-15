Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores, earns red card Thursday

Rivero scored one goal but received a red card in Thursday's match against America.

Rivero opened the scoring via header in the 59th minute before being sent off due to a violent tackle later in the game. The resulting suspension leaves him ineligible for the second leg of the semifinals series against the city rivals. His contribution is essential around the pitch, and he has scored in all three knockout matches so far. All of that makes it difficult to find a replacement of the same quality in the squad, although Lorenzo Faravelli could return to the lineup in his place after playing off the bench Thursday.