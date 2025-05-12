Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores goal versus Leon

Rivero scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Leon.

Rivero had the final touch in the opening goal after Angel Sepulveda's header during the 33rd minute of the victory. The versatile man scored or assisted for the third game in a row in league play, while producing multiple shots on target and scoring chances for the second time over that span. Considering the full Clausura season, his seven goals are the best total on the team. He could retain high attacking upside if he continues to play a midfield role in the future.