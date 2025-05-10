Fantasy Soccer
Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores in win over Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Rivero scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 3-2 victory against Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Rivero opened the scoring for Cruz Azul in this match after taking care of a rebound in the early stages of the first half. Despite being a wing-back, Rivero has been one of the top scorers for Cruz Azul in the Clausura, and with the absence of Andres Montano (calf) and other players, he should play a significant role in the return leg Sunday.

