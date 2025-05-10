Jose Ignacio Rivero News: Scores in win over Leon

Rivero scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Thursday's 3-2 victory against Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Rivero opened the scoring for Cruz Azul in this match after taking care of a rebound in the early stages of the first half. Despite being a wing-back, Rivero has been one of the top scorers for Cruz Azul in the Clausura, and with the absence of Andres Montano (calf) and other players, he should play a significant role in the return leg Sunday.