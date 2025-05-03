Jose Luis Palomino News: Puts up numbers versus Udinese

Palomino won two of four tackles and had two interceptions, nine clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Udinese.

Palomino had another good and busy display while replacing Yerry Mina (suspension), but the Cagliari defense wasn't too sturdy as a whole in this one. He has notched two or more tackles in the last four contests, accumulating 10 (six won) and logging seven interceptions and two blocks. He set a new season in his clearances and has registered three or more in seven of his last eight appearances, totaling 35.