Jose Luis Palomino News: Puts up numbers versus Udinese
Palomino won two of four tackles and had two interceptions, nine clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Udinese.
Palomino had another good and busy display while replacing Yerry Mina (suspension), but the Cagliari defense wasn't too sturdy as a whole in this one. He has notched two or more tackles in the last four contests, accumulating 10 (six won) and logging seven interceptions and two blocks. He set a new season in his clearances and has registered three or more in seven of his last eight appearances, totaling 35.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now