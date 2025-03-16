Jose Luis Palomino News: Resurfaces in Roma clash

Palomino had four tackles (two won), five clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Roma.

Palomino drew his first start in three months, filling in for Gabriele Zappa (thigh), and put together a respectable performance, racking up stats in the back. He'll have more chances if the teammate stays sidelined through the break. He has notched 11 tackles (six won), 13 clearances and eight interceptions in his last six displays (four starts).