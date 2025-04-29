Jose Luis Palomino News: Shows well against Verona

Palomino had two tackles (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Monday's 2-0 win versus Verona.

Palomino replaced Yerri Mina (thigh) in the back and was muscular and diligent, avoiding blunders. He's set for a few consecutive starts. He has posted three or more clearances and at least one tackle in five of the last six matches, for a total of 21 and 11 (six won) respectively, adding 10 interceptions and two blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.