Jose Luis Palomino News: Shows well against Verona
Palomino had two tackles (one won), six clearances and three interceptions in Monday's 2-0 win versus Verona.
Palomino replaced Yerri Mina (thigh) in the back and was muscular and diligent, avoiding blunders. He's set for a few consecutive starts. He has posted three or more clearances and at least one tackle in five of the last six matches, for a total of 21 and 11 (six won) respectively, adding 10 interceptions and two blocks and contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now