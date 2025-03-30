Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez News: All-around effort in victory
Rodriguez registered three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla.
Rodriguez had a productive performance despite being unable to score or assist, as he contributed both offensive and defensive actions on both flanks during Saturday's match. He has barely left the field every time his club or national team has played over the past few months, standing out as a consistent source of attacking numbers in most games.
