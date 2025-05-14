Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in draw

Paradela assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Tigres UANL.

Paradela helped equalize the contest as he passed the ball to Agustin Palavecino, who then scored with a beautiful edge of the box shot in the 63rd minute. This ended a remarkable Clausura for the midfielder who totaled 16 goal contributions in the campaign.