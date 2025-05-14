Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Paradela headshot

Jose Paradela News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Paradela assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Tigres UANL.

Paradela helped equalize the contest as he passed the ball to Agustin Palavecino, who then scored with a beautiful edge of the box shot in the 63rd minute. This ended a remarkable Clausura for the midfielder who totaled 16 goal contributions in the campaign.

Jose Paradela
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now