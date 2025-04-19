Jose Paradela News: Scores in win over Puebla

Paradela scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-0 victory against Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Paradela's unimpressive free kick was enough to open the scoring thanks to a goalkeeper error in the 44th minute of the weekend matchup. The attacker extended a run of five straight games with a goal or assist and strengthened his position among the league's most successful players, totaling 15 direct contributions in 17 games played. He'll look to stay in solid form going forward, with his value driven by a wealth of set pieces and a knack for moving between the right wing and the central zone.