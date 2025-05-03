Jose Sa News: Concedes one against City
Sa registered one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.
Sa didn't have much to do Friday but still allowed one past him, conceding a goal on two shots faced on net. This comes after he saw a clean sheet in their last outing, remaining at seven this season. He will look to double up his total from last season, needing one more clean sheet in their last three games to achieve that goal.
