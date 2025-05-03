Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Sa headshot

Jose Sa News: Concedes one against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Sa registered one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.

Sa didn't have much to do Friday but still allowed one past him, conceding a goal on two shots faced on net. This comes after he saw a clean sheet in their last outing, remaining at seven this season. He will look to double up his total from last season, needing one more clean sheet in their last three games to achieve that goal.

Jose Sa
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now