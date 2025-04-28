Jose Sa News: Great showing in net
Sa made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Leicester City.
Sa put in an excellent showing against Leicester on Saturday. In the victory, the 32 year old keeper kept a clean sheet, made two saves, and saved a penalty. The clean sheet was Sa's seventh of the Premier League season, and the stopped penalty his second. He will look to get his eighth shutout on Friday against Manchester City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now