Jose Sa News: Zero saves in defeat

Sa put forth a zero-save performance Saturday for the second time this season as Wolverhampton were handedly defeated 2-0 by Brighton. Over his last five starting appearances, the Wolves' first-choice keeper has made six saves (one penalty save) and one clearance while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. Sa will hope to bounce back Tuesday as he is the likely candidate to man the net for Wolves when they travel to Selhurst Park to take-on Crystal Palace.