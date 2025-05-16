Josep Martinez News: Another clean sheet
Martinez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.
Martinez has spent the entire season as Yann Sommer's backup but was given the start in Inter's last two league matches and responded well, posting back-to-back clean sheets while recording four saves. He should return to his regular bench role for the final two games of the campaign, though.
