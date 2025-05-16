Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josep Martinez headshot

Josep Martinez News: Another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Martinez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Martinez has spent the entire season as Yann Sommer's backup but was given the start in Inter's last two league matches and responded well, posting back-to-back clean sheets while recording four saves. He should return to his regular bench role for the final two games of the campaign, though.

Josep Martinez
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now