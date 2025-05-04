Fantasy Soccer
Josep Martinez

Josep Martinez News: Records clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Martinez made one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Martínez wasn't heavily tested Saturday against a Verona side that managed just six total shots. He saved one early in the first half, which proved enough to secure the clean sheet, his third across all competitions. He's expected to serve as the backup to Yann Sommer for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Josep Martinez
Inter Milan

