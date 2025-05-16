Joseph Aidoo Injury: Progressing well but still out

Aidoo (hamstring) has been progressing well but will remain out for Sunday's clash against Alaves, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Aidoo will not be available for Sunday's clash against Alaves as the game comes too soon for him. He is expected to continue progressing and will be assessed at the end of next week to determine if he can feature in the final game of the season against Leganes next Sunday. Until then, Eray Comert is starting in his place in the backline.