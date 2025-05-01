Joseph Aidoo Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Aidoo (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Barcelona, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Aidoo will not be available for Saturday's game due to an injury which is likely being a setback from his hamstring injury picked up earlier this month. His absence will force a change in the starting XI and with Javi Sanchez ruled out for the season, David Torres is expected to get a start alongside Eray Comert in the central defense on Saturday.