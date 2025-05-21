Joseph Aidoo Injury: Spotted training with team

Aidoo (hamstring) was spotted training with the team on Tuesday, the club announced.

Aidoo missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury but is progressing well and appears in a good position to be available for Saturday's final game of the season against Leganes after being spotted training with his teammates on Tuesday. If fit enough to make the squad list, he could return directly to the starting XI in defense or midfield depending on the needs.