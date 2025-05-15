Joseph Paintsil Injury: Expected to return Sunday

Paintsil (hip) is expected to return on Sunday for El Trafico against LAFC, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference, according to the Galaxy Podcast.

Paintsil is expected to be available for El Trafico on Sunday after missing the last two games due to a hip injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days, but if deemed fit enough to feature in the squad, he should return directly to the starting squad against LAFC.