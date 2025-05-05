Joseph Paintsil Injury: Forced off injured

Paintsil (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with SKC, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference, according to the Galaxy Podcast.

Paintsil picked up the injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with SKC. The forward was replaced by Matheus Nascimento, who could get more playing time if the injury to Paintsil proves to be a serious one.