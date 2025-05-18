Joseph Paintsil News: On bench against LAFC
Paintsil (hip) is a bench option for Sunday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.
Paintsil is fit enough to play a substitute role following his recovery from the injury that forced him to miss the last two matches. He made five consecutive starts before getting hurt, so he could be in contention for more action in subsequent fixtures, in which case Lucas Sanabria and Diego Fagundez may be at risk of seeing their playing time reduced.
