Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joseph Paintsil headshot

Joseph Paintsil News: On bench against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 5:42pm

Paintsil (hip) is a bench option for Sunday's meeting with Los Angeles FC.

Paintsil is fit enough to play a substitute role following his recovery from the injury that forced him to miss the last two matches. He made five consecutive starts before getting hurt, so he could be in contention for more action in subsequent fixtures, in which case Lucas Sanabria and Diego Fagundez may be at risk of seeing their playing time reduced.

Joseph Paintsil
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now