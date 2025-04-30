Joseph Paintsil News: Shows serious attacking intent

Paintsil assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Paintsil looked to put pressure on the Portland Timbers' defense on Sunday. In 90 minutes played, the left winger registered one assist, completed the most dribbles in the match with six, won the most duels with nine, and had 16 touches in the opposition's box. The assist was Paintsil's first goal contribution of the MLS season in four starts. He will hope to build on this momentum this Sunday against Sporting Kansas City.