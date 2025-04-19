Joseph Rosales News: Offensive engine
Rosales had eight crosses (four accurate) and two corner kicks, creating three chances in Minnesota's 0-0 draw Saturday against FC Dallas.
The midfielder was unable to successfully find any of his teammates for a goal but he was the offensive engine for this squad and generated enough chances to merit consideration in lineups going forward. He is likely to continue struggling in the short term though, as Vancouver has only allowed six goals thus far in MLS play.
