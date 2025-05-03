Fantasy Soccer
Josha Vagnoman headshot

Josha Vagnoman News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Vagnoman (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's match against St. Pauli.

Vagnoman has cleared his undisclosed injury after missing the last few matches and is now fit again, earning a spot on the bench. He was a regular starter before Feb. 1, but has only seen two starts in seven appearances on the team sheet since then, so he will likely finish in a rotational role for the final three games of the season.

Josha Vagnoman
VfB Stuttgart
