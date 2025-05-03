Josha Vagnoman News: Option from bench
Vagnoman (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's match against St. Pauli.
Vagnoman has cleared his undisclosed injury after missing the last few matches and is now fit again, earning a spot on the bench. He was a regular starter before Feb. 1, but has only seen two starts in seven appearances on the team sheet since then, so he will likely finish in a rotational role for the final three games of the season.
