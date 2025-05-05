Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Kimmich assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Kimmich provided an assist Saturday while also sending in seven crosses in a vintage performance from the holding midfielder. His role has shifted a bit with new boss Vincent Kompany keeping him a bit deeper-lying. Still Kimmich has major upside with a role on set-pieces and a consistent amount of contribution from open play.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now