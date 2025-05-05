Joshua Kimmich News: Earns assist

Kimmich assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Kimmich provided an assist Saturday while also sending in seven crosses in a vintage performance from the holding midfielder. His role has shifted a bit with new boss Vincent Kompany keeping him a bit deeper-lying. Still Kimmich has major upside with a role on set-pieces and a consistent amount of contribution from open play.